Columnist

Arthur L. Friedberg, professional numismatist and expert in U.S. paper money and world gold coins, serves as pricing analyst for Coin World's Paper Money retail guide for federally issued paper money and also provides observations and insight about the paper money market monthly in "Paper Money Market Analysis." He also serves as pricing analyst for Euro Values covering retail prices for euro coins issued by 21 nations since 2002 and provides "Euro Market Analysis" for updates published in World Coins.