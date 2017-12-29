BEP offers three World War I intaglio prints in 2018

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing is commemorating the service of American veterans in World War I with three individual intaglio prints, available individually or by subscription. The prints bear related imagery from the BEP archives.

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing is commemorating the service of American veterans in World War I during the centennial of the war’s end with several numismatic collectibles.

The first of the three cards in the subscription program for 2018 Intaglio Print Collection, called Entry, goes on sale Jan. 23 from the BEP. This year’s theme is the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

The Treasury Department, of which the Bureau of Engraving and Printing is part, played a critical role in financing the war effort with its issue of Liberty Loans and Victory Bonds produced by the bureau. The three cards replicate allegorical and historical figures featured on the original bonds and currency issued during the war.

The Entry print shows the back of one of the most popular examples of U.S. large-size notes, the Series 1918 $2 Federal Reserve Bank note, colloquially known as the “Battleship Note.” The battleship is thought to be the USS New York, commissioned in 1914.

The second card, Homefront, featuring the well-known vignette of Grover Cleveland on a $10,000 bond, will go on sale March 8.

The third card, Victory, will go on sale Aug. 14 in conjunction with BEP’s participation in the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money convention in Philadelphia.

It will have the back of the Series 1918 $1 Federal Reserve Bank note, which shows an eagle in flight holding the American flag in its talons, along with the portrait of Woodrow Wilson as also seen on the Series 1934 $100,000 gold certificate, a note that was never released to the public.

The cards will be available individually and by subscription. To participate in BEP’s 2018 Intaglio Print Subscription Program and to ensure receipt of each intaglio print, subscriptions must be received by Feb. 8. The entire three-card collection is priced at $51.00. Individual cards are priced at $20 through the BEP gift shops and $22.50 through mail order/internet. Individual cards are $17 when purchased in quantities of 10 or more.

BEP products may be purchased at the BEP website; by telephone to 800-456-3408, by fax to 888-891-7585, or by mail (Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Mail Order Sales, 515M, 14th and C Streets, SW, Washington, DC, 20228).