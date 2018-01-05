The Bureau of Engraving and Printing will offer the 2018 Happy Birthday Currency Note starting Jan. 16. This news piqued our readers’ interest this week.

Another week has come to a close, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. 2018 will be a bit more expensive for U.S. Mint customers: You’ll be paying a bit more for certain U.S. Mint products in 2018. Learn what is going up in price and how much more it will cost you this year.

4. 1871 ‘fully frosted’ 3-cent coin finds a new home at just over $14,000: Tied with one other as the finest-certified at PCGS, this 1871 3-cent piece graded MS-67 and bearing a green CAC sticker brought $14,100.

3. Second-place finisher’s medal from 1936 Winter Olympics up for auction: One of just 36 second-place winner's medals from the 1936 Winter Olympic Games in Garmisch, Germany, is in RR Auction's online sale, which closes Jan. 18.

2. BEP offers three World War I Centennial prints in 2018 intaglio program: The Bureau of Engraving and Printing commemorates American veterans in World War I with three intaglio print offers, for subscription or single sales.

1. BEP’s 2018 Happy Birthday Currency Note product features Series 2013 note: The Bureau of Engraving and Printing is getting a jump on the new year with a few new products, including a note that is part of a birthday greeting card.

