Paper Money

New BEP Happy Birthday 2013 edition: Week's Most Read

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing will offer the 2018 Happy Birthday Currency Note starting Jan. 16. This news piqued our readers’ interest this week.

Original image courtesy of BEP.

Another week has come to a close, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:  

5. 2018 will be a bit more expensive for U.S. Mint customers: You’ll be paying a bit more for certain U.S. Mint products in 2018. Learn what is going up in price and how much more it will cost you this year.

4. 1871 ‘fully frosted’ 3-cent coin finds a new home at just over $14,000: Tied with one other as the finest-certified at PCGS, this 1871 3-cent piece graded MS-67 and bearing a green CAC sticker brought $14,100.

3. Second-place finisher’s medal from 1936 Winter Olympics up for auction: One of just 36 second-place winner's medals from the 1936 Winter Olympic Games in Garmisch, Germany, is in RR Auction's online sale, which closes Jan. 18.

2.  BEP offers three World War I Centennial prints in 2018 intaglio program: The Bureau of Engraving and Printing commemorates American veterans in World War I with three intaglio print offers, for subscription or single sales.

1. BEP’s 2018 Happy Birthday Currency Note product features Series 2013 note: The Bureau of Engraving and Printing is getting a jump on the new year with a few new products, including a note that is part of a birthday greeting card.

