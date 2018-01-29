BEP offers uncut sheets of Series 2017 $1 notes

Uncut sheets of Series 2017 $1 Federal Reserve notes are going on sale starting Jan. 30. They will be available in various options, from the 50-subject sheet shown to a five-subject sheet.

The first uncut sheets of Series 2017 $1 Federal Reserve notes will go on sale at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing at 8 a.m. on Jan. 30. The $1 sheets are the first ones offered by the BEP with the facsimile signatures of Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and Treasurer Jovita Carranza. The $1 note is also the only currency denomination now being printed on the 50-subject presses.

The notes being offered are regular issues from the Atlanta district, as indicated by the district letter F. According to the latest BEP production reports, these and the star notes for Atlanta are the only Series 2017 notes printed so far.

The BEP offers five options: A massive 50-subject sheet is priced at $86, 25-subject sheets cost $50.50, 20-subject sheets are priced at $43, 10-subject sheets cost $27, and five-subject sheets are available for $18.50.

For additional information about BEP or to purchase products, visit here or follow it on Twitter and Facebook at @USMoneyfactory. BEP products may also be ordered by telephone (800-456-3408), by fax (888-891-7585), or by mail from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Mail Order Sales, Room 515M, 14th & C streets Southwest, Washington, DC 20228.