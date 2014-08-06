Burundi completes new series with 1,000-franc note

With the release of a 1,000-franc note by the Bank of the Republic of Burundi, the upgrade of its full bank note series with an improved paper substrate and better security features is now complete.

With the release of a 1,000-franc note ($4.80) by the Bank of the Republic of Burundi, the upgrade of its full bank note series with an improved paper substrate and better security features is now complete, according to Crane Currency.

The company was the source of both the paper and the features.

The substrate is Crane Currency’s Endurance durable bank note paper, a product first used in 2006 by the Central Bank of Egypt. Crane says this substrate provides a longer circulation life and lower issuing costs. As the name implies, bank notes printed on Endurance paper are intended to resist dirt and moisture and maintain their physical integrity longer than conventional notes. They are made with AST, a polymeric chemical applied before the paper is finished that enhances the cotton fiber matrix by creating a barrier to soiling agents and improving the strength of fiber-to-fiber bonding.

The improved security features on all five values include a micro-optic security thread called Rapid, which on the 1,000 franc note features a cow, a respected symbol of wellness and beauty throughout Burundi, and the letters “BRB.” When a note is tilted even slightly, the bands in the thread move up and down behind the static letters and the face of the cow shimmers.

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The other four notes in the series are 500-, 2,000-, 5,000-, and 10,000-franc notes.

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