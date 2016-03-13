Latvia plans circulating €2 for agriculture

Coin images courtesy of the Official Journal of the European Union.

Latvia’s agricultural industry, symbolized by a brown cow, will soon be on the face of new circulating commemorative €2 coins in that former Soviet bloc nation.

The brown cow — featured on the obverse of the coin — is one of the symbols of Latvian dairy farming both in folklore and in life. Below the design are the year date of issue, 2016, and the name of the issuing country LATVIJA.

A total of 1,010,000 coins are due for release sometime in June.

The reverse carries the common European map design.

The 12 stars of the European flag appear on both sides of the ring on the ringed-bimetallic coin.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations issue the maximum number of designs.

Joint euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of the flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.

All €2 coins are legal tender throughout the eurozone.