Stingray offered in Perth’s Deadly & Dangerous coin series

Australia’s stingray is the latest subject of the Deadly & Dangerous series from the Perth Mint, offering a 1-ounce silver dollar and Proof .9999 fine gold $100 coin.

Stingrays, the floating, flapping fish capable of killing someone or something with their body parts, must be one of the most unusual creatures on earth.

They are also the 2021 subject of the Perth Mint’s popular Deadly & Dangerous series of Proof .9999 fine silver dollars and Proof .9999 fine gold $100 coins.

Stingrays glide effortlessly through the water with huge, undulating wings. Their eyes are located on the top of their head and their mouth on their underside. These cartilaginous fish have no bones, and are closely related to sharks. The pièce de résistance is their long, whiplike tail, with the deadly stinger that gives them their name.

Stingrays can defend themselves and kill in two different ways.

The stinger is located partway down the tail. It is usually barbed or serrated, and has between one and three separate blades. When the stingray whips its tail, the stinger causes penetration wounds and trauma to the victim’s flesh, and can also release venom. Injuries are very painful but rarely life-threatening. Except for an unusual strike, infection caused by bacteria and or fungi on the stinger is the more serious consequence.

Fatal stings are rare, as stingrays typically flee from larger creatures. Perhaps the best known stingray fatality was the death of famed conservationist Steve Irwin, Crocodile Hunter, in 2006.

Many stingrays secrete multiple venoms with different mechanisms of action. Unusual in venomous creatures, their poisons are stored in cells in the tail; most venom emitters store their toxins in sacs.

Stingrays appear in color on the reverse of both coins.

The Perth Mint in Australia employs its own proprietary colorization technology, in this case metallic paint, to depict the underwater scenes.

Three lifelike portraits (two in full color) of large, adult stingrays in their natural surroundings appear on the reverse.

The Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse of these coins.

The coins are encapsulated inside a presentation case made of polished, solid wood and protected by a full-color outer box. An individually numbered certificate of authenticity is included.

The silver coin weighs 31.135 grams, measures 40.6 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 2,500 pieces.

The silver coin retails for $119.95 each, with quantity discounts available from distributor Talisman Coins.

The gold coin weighs 31.106 grams, measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 150 pieces.

The gold coin retails for $3,199.95 U.S.

To order, or learn more, visit the firm’s website, www.talismancoins.com.

