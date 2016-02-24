Perth Mint continues Deadly & Dangerous series

Packaging for the Death Adder silver dollar complements the venomous creature’s appearance and highlights its reputation.

Australia’s death adder is one of the most poisonous reptiles on the planet, but collectors can get their hands on an example that comes without the deadly side effects.

The Perth Mint has issued a Proof .999 fine silver dollar from Tuvalu showing the death adder, the latest issue in its popular Deadly & Dangerous series.

The death adder lies in wait for its prey. It covers itself with leaves to make itself inconspicuous and lies coiled in ambush, twitching its grub-like tail close to its head as a lure.

Connect with Coin World:

When an animal approaches to investigate the movement, the death adder quickly strikes, injecting its victim with its lethal venom. Its muscles are incredibly fast — it lashes out with the quickest strike of any snake in the world. A death adder can go from a waiting position, to striking and envenoming its prey, and back to the waiting position, in less than 0.15 second.

Death adder poison is a complex potion of neurotoxins. The bite of the death adder causes paralysis that seems minor at first; however as the trauma escalates, the venom causes death from complete respiratory shutdown within six hours.

The obverse of the coin features the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The reverse carries a full color portrait with frosted cameo detail of a venomous death adder about to strike.

The coin weighs 31.135 grams, measures 40.6 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces.

It retails for $62.95 each from distributor Talisman Coins.

Quantity discounts are available from the distributor.

To learn more, or to order the coin, visit the Talisman Coins website.