RCM issues big silver rabbit to honor Confederation

The gold-plated 5-ounce .9999 fine silver 5-cent coin is the fourth in the Big Coins series from the Royal Canadian Mint.

Canada’s Confederation Centennial in 1967 led to a whole new suite of circulating coin designs, issued just in that anniversary year.

To honor the 150th anniversary of Confederation, the Royal Canadian Mint continues a series of large 5-ounce gold-plated .9999 fine silver versions of these classic designs.

The fourth in the popular Big Coins series depicts Alex Colville’s running rabbit design. Colville submitted a winning slate of designs for each denomination, cent to $1, that were issued for circulation in 1967 before being retired. Since then, several commemorative coins have been issued featuring the designs.

The rabbit image is enhanced by the application of selective gold plating over the rabbit and all along the coin’s rim.

These beloved and historic designs are reissued here just as they appeared 50 years ago, but much larger.

Each Big Coins series coin measures 65.25 millimeters in diameter.

For added historical effect, each bears a second effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, by sculptor Arnold Machin, exactly as it appeared on the original 1967 Centennial coins.

The 5-cent coin has a mintage limit of 2,150 pieces and retails for $399.95 U.S. from distributor Talisman Coins.

To order the coin, or for more information, visit the distributor’s website.