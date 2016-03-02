Royal Mint salutes Beatrix Potter with coin

Author Beatrix Potter is the subject of a new 50-penny coin from the Royal Mint. The gold version appears here.

The Royal Mint has launched a limited edition commemorative 2016 50-penny coin series marking the 150th anniversary of the birth of Beatrix Potter, the author and artist whose illustrated animal tales delight children worldwide.

The reverse of the noncirculating legal tender coins honors Potter, also known for her work in the fields of science, conservation and publishing, as well as her writing and illustration.

Royal Mint Engraver Emma Noble created the design, which shows a silhouette of Potter above Peter Rabbit, one of the best-loved characters in children’s literature. In addition, the inscription echoes the font used for her tales, according to the Royal Mint.

Connect with Coin World:

Four versions of the coin are available: Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel, Proof .925 fine silver, Proof .925 fine silver piedfort, and Proof .9167 fine gold. All of the coins show the Jody Clark effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse.

The coins are endorsed by Frederick Warne & Co. (a Penguin Random House company) and holder of the copyrights to the Potter tales until they expired in 2014.

All of the seven-sided coins measure 27.3 millimeters in diameter (point-to-point), the standard size for the circulating version. The BU and standard silver version each weigh 8 grams, and the piedfort silver version weighs 16 grams. The gold coin weighs 15.5 grams.

Get our free report: How to Invest in Rare Coins

The BU version has an unlimited mintage and retails for £10.

The standard silver version is limited to a mintage of 7,750 pieces, for £50 each, and the piedfort silver coin has a maximum mintage of 2,500 pieces and sells for £100.

The gold version has a mintage limit of 750 pieces and retails for £675.

To order, visit the Royal Mint website.