Canada honors Bluenose ship on coins

Two new Canadian commemorative precious metal coins celebrate the iconic Nova Scotia schooner Bluenose, which has appeared on 10-cent circulating coins since 1937.

Now, it's huge. Two new collector coins showcase the Bluenose in much larger proportions than the dime allows.

Emanuel Hahn’s stylized image of the most famous ship from Nova Scotia appears on a 5-ounce silver 10-cent coin, from a series of six large silver versions of the circulating coin designs. Each coin is composed of 5 ounces of silver and features selective color on the reverse.

The reverse includes the name of the issuing country, the year date and denomination. The obverse features the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt.

The Proof .9999 fine silver 10-cent coin weighs 157.6 grams and measures 65.25 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 1,500 pieces and retails for $519.95 Canadian.

In addition, a Proof .9999 fine gold $200 coin showcases the Bluenose. This coin is the first in a series of 1-ounce gold $200 coins honoring famous “Tall Ships” in Canadian history.

The reverse by artist Neil Hamelin features a view from somewhere above the starboard side of Canada’s iconic schooner, under full sail and heeled at a distinctive racing angle.

“The legendary racing ship and working fishing vessel is brought to life through intricate engraving that captures her likeness in outstanding detail, including the rigging and even the dories on deck. Atop the foremast and mainmast, the Canadian Red Ensign and the Flag of Nova Scotia flap in the wind that fills the ship’s eight sails, as the Bluenose charges for victory in the waters of the North Atlantic,” according to the RCM.

Upcoming releases honor the Marco Polo (May 3), the Amazon (Aug. 2) and the Discovery (Oct. 4).

The 2016 Bluenose $200 coin weighs 31.16 grams and measures 30 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 275 pieces and retails for $2,699.95 Canadian.

Distributor Talisman Coins offers the coins at fixed prices in U.S. dollars. The silver coin is priced at $359.95 and the gold coin is offered at $1,849.95. To order, visit the Talisman website.