A black hole is a region of space-time exhibiting such strong gravitational effects that no particles or electromagnetic radiation such as light can escape its pull.



The Melbourne Mint, a private coin distributor, has issued a coin that it hopes will pull collectors in, celebrating a mysterious, supermassive black hole.



On the Antique Finish, Prooflike 2017 1-ounce .999 fine silver $2 coin, issued in the name of Niue, selective reds and blues on relief surfaces of the reverse mimic a galaxy encircling a deep, black hole. Swirling space debris is highlighted by a mirror finish.



Without using the term, Albert Einstein first predicted black holes with his general theory of relativity. Later, in 1916, Karl Schwarzschild calculated the first modern solution of general relativity that would characterize a black hole.



Many years later, in 1967 the term “black hole” was coined by, according to some accounts, American astronomer John Wheeler, though later accounts seem to discredit this story. The first black hole was discovered four years later, in 1971 and, today, we continue to be fascinated by these mysterious astral giants.



The coin is due for release late in October or early in November. It measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 999 pieces.



First Coin Company offers the coin for $119, inclusive of worldwide shipping.