Luxembourg unveils design of 2018 circulating €2 coin

Luxembourg marks the 150th anniversary of its constitution in 2018 with a circulating €2 coin.

The nation of Luxembourg is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Luxembourg Constitution in 2018 with a circulating commemorative €2 coin.

The design for the coin was released in mid-December.

The design shows on the left the effigy of Grand-Duke Henri, looking to the right.

To the right of the design are the year-dates 1868–2018 and 150 ANS. Below the effigy of the grand-duke appears the text CONSTITUTION DU GRAND-DUCHÉ DE LUXEMBOURG and a lateral cut view of an open book.

In total, 500,000 coins are scheduled for issue in January 2018.

The ringed-bimetallic €2 coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations issue the maximum number of designs.

Joint euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.