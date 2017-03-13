The subject of Luxembourg’s first new €2 coin of 2017

Luxembourg’s new circulating commemorative €2 coin honors the 50th anniversary of the nation’s volunteer army.

Luxembourg has released a circulating commemorative €2 coin marking the 50th anniversary of the nation’s volunteer army.

The army has roots dating back 200 years, but in 1967 became an all-volunteer organization, with Grand Duke Henri as the figurehead leader.

The obverse portrays Grand-Duke Henri facing right. Behind his head, in three lines, is the inscription 50 JOER FRÄIWËLLEGEN-ARMÉI, with the army’s logo positioned within the O of JOER. At the top of the design is the year-date, 2017, flanked by the Mint mark and the initials of the Mint master. At the bottom appears the name of the issuing country, LËTZEBUERG; all inscriptions are in Luxembourgish, the country’s national language.

The reverse carries the common European map design.

The 12 stars of the European flag appear on both sides of the ringed-bimetallic €2 coin.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations have issued the maximum number of designs.

Joint euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.

All €2 coins are legal tender throughout the eurozone.