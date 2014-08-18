Stainless steel in spotlight on new coin from Luxembourg

Stainless steel is the uncommon metal employed for Luxembourg’s new collector coin honoring the steel industry.

Silver and gold are metals commonly used for commemorative coins, but rarely are commemorative coins struck in steel.

The Banque Centrale de Luxembourg, however, uses stainless steel in one of its latest commemorative coins, appropriately honoring the steel industry.

The Prooflike 2014 stainless steel €5 coin shows an industrial scene on the obverse, while the common reverse design shows Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg.

The central bank provides few details about the design, but Belval in Luxembourg was a major center of steel production for years, and a similar, prominent element of its skyline could be the inspiration for Yvette Gastauer-Claire’s design.

The coin weighs 21.85 grams, measures 34 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 2,500 pieces.

Distributor Royal Scandinavian Mint (which is a private firm, not a mint) offers the coin for $79.95 in U.S. funds.

To order, visit the distributor’s website, or telephone the company at 877-552-6468.