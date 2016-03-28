Lithuania celebrates Baltic culture on €2 coin

Lithuania’s upcoming circulating commemorative €2 coin honors Baltic culture, as signified by an amber disc with markings.

Baltic culture is the subject of Lithuania’s upcoming circulating commemorative €2 coin.

The obverse of the coin shows an amber disc, one of the most characteristic symbols of the Baltic culture, according to an announcement from the Official Journal of the European Commission. The disc is decorated with a crosspiece of drilled dots — an ornament symbolizing the world’s axis, according to the announcement. At the top is the name of the issuing country, LIETUVA, flanked by the Mint mark and the year of issuance, 2016.

The Baltic region is home to the largest known deposit of amber, called Baltic amber.

In total 1 million coins are scheduled to be released during the first half of 2016.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations issue the maximum number of designs.

Joint euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.