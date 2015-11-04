Lithuania celebrates language with circulating €2 coin

Lithuania confirms that it will commemorate the Lithuanian language on a 2015 circulating €2 coin.

The design shows the word translating to “thank you” — which is considered one of the most beautiful words in the Lithuanian language.



The coin, displaying an original Lithuanian font that was based on the Latin font, marksthe centenary of the restoration of Lithuanian press, according to an announcement in the Official Journal of the European Union. The special font was created “in order to match better the combinations of letters used most in the Lithuanian language,” the announcement reported.

The word for “thank you” appears against a background created from all the letters used in the Lithuanian language, laid out in a tag cloud. At the bottom is the name of the issuing country, below which appears the year date, 2015. At the bottom right, under “thank you,” is the Mint mark of the Lithuanian Mint.

The ringed-bimetallic coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag.

The reverse design common to all €2 coins is also used.

In total, 1 million coins are due for release in December.