Statue honors Lithuania's first central banker

Vladas Jurgutis is revered as one of the most influential people in Lithuania's history of coins and currency, and has been honored with a coin-based statue.

The Bank of Lithuania has made a very interesting call when it comes to honoring its first central banker.

The Lithuania Tribune reports that the bank has taken an interesting approach to creating a statue of Vladas Jurgutis, by taking roughly 75,000 lita-denominated coins (the coins that were in use during the years of the early 20th century when Jurgutis led the bank), melting them, and using the copper, zinc, and nickel alloy to form a monument that includes a bust of the revered figure.

"Jurgutis, one of the most prominent personalities in interwar Lithuania, was a politician, scientist, educator, and a talented financier," the Tribune reports. "He led the country's monetary policy and headed the Bank of Lithuania for seven years from its inception and introduction of the national currency Litas into circulation (1922-1929). At the time he played a key part in developing strong foundations for the Lithuanian monetary system."

The bust and column form a 5.5-foot-tall monument. Have a look.

“The first several weeks of 2016 provide an embarrassment of riches with the combination of the Florida United Numismatists show in Tampa, Fla., between Jan. 7 and 10 and the New York International Numismatic Convention held during the same dates in New York City. ”

Heritage Auctions' FUN convention auction offers some gold that is not in coin form.

“Its 6 p.m. Eastern Time Jan. 8 auction session held in conjunction with the Florida United Numismatists convention at the Tampa Convention Center offers a number of gold nuggets. The largest chunk weighs 25 grams, or 0.8 troy ounce.”

