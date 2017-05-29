The Compromise of 1867 is one of the most important events in the history of modern Hungary.

The Hungarian Mint is marking the 150th anniversary of the important occasion in the nation’s history by issuing the largest diameter Hungarian coins ever issued.

The Compromise of 1867 is a catch-all term referring to the agreements that re-established the political, legal and economic relations between the Austrian Empire and the Kingdom of Hungary at the beginning of 1867.

It was negotiated between the head of the house of Hapsburg, King Franz Joseph I, and a Hungarian delegation headed by Ferenc Deák and Gyula Andrássy.

To mark 150th anniversary of the compromise, the National Bank of Hungary is issuing an Uncirculated copper-nickel 2,000-forint piece and a Proof .925 fine silver 20,000-forint coin.

Both commemorative coins are 52.5 millimeters in diameter and share the same design, except for denominational inscription.

The obverse bears a portrait of Ferenc Deák inspired by the work of Ede Telcs, linking a partially covered Hapsburg coat of arms with the coat of arms of the Kingdom of Hungary. Ferenc Deák’s name in small letters forms the lower border of the portrait, with his famous quote “I am more able to love my homeland, than to hate my enemies” around the bottom.

The reverse has portraits of Queen Elizabeth and Franz Joseph I with the coat of arms of the house of Hapsburg connecting the portraits to the Austrian coat of arms. Their names are below, with the script KIEGYEZÉS (Compromise) around the bottom.

On the upper half of the reverse, the year of the compromise and the year of minting are located one above the other, with the same digit 7 serving as the last digit of both dates, denoting the commemorative nature of the coin.

The coin was designed by István Kósa.

The silver coin weighs 77.76 grams and is limited to 5,000 pieces. It costs $97.75 per coin.

The copper-nickel coin weighs 66.9 grams, and costs $22.75 each.

Shipping and handling are an additional $5.75, and Vermont residents must include 6 percent sales tax.

To order, contact the Hungarian Mint’s North American representative, the Coin & Currency Institute, at its website.