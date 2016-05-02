Canada issues Toronto Blue Jays coin

The Royal Canadian Mint celebrates the Toronto Blue Jays’ 40th season in major league baseball with a Proof 2016 .9999 fine silver $20 coin bearing a colorful reverse. The Jays’ first season was 1977, so the 2016 season is the team’s 40th.

A Canadian coin honoring a Canadian baseball team in the American League is available only in Canada.

The coin was unveiled during a ceremony on April 22 before a game at the Rogers Centre, the site that has been home to the Jays since 1989 (it was known as the SkyDome until 2005).

The Toronto Blue Jays’ most notable success was accomplishing back-to-back World Series wins in 1992 and 1993. In the American League East division, the Jays have faced tough rivals like the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.

To recognize and support the Toronto Blue Jays in the organization’s charitable efforts to produce lasting social change for children and youth, the RCM donated $25,000 to Jays Care Foundation, according to the RCM.

Designed by Canadian artist Joel Kimmel, the reverse of the coin includes a red and blue wave inspired by the team’s colors.

The wave flows behind the silhouette of a player with the telltale stance of a home run hitter. A large engraved “40” commemorates four decades of play since Toronto was granted its MLB franchise in 1976. The figure of the player is also flanked by the team’s official logo.

The Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse.

The coin weighs 31.39 grams and measures 38 millimeters in diameter.

The coin has a mintage limit of 40,000 pieces and retails for $99.95 Canadian.

To order, visit the RCM website.