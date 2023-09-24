APMEX issues Smurf bullion coins for character anniversary

Niue celebrates the 65th anniversary of The Smurfs with several coins, including a gold $25, and a silver $2 version, represented here, also offered with color.

Smurfs are blue creatures known for living in mushroom-shaped houses in the forest.

The world of Smurfs began 65 years ago, and to mark the anniversary, APMEX has issued three identically designed 2023 bullion coins issued in the name of Niue.

The Brilliant Uncirculated 1-ounce .999 fine silver $2 coin is offered plain or in a colorful version, and is joined by a BU 1-ounce .999 fine gold $25 coin, all exclusively available through APMEX.

Smurf background

The Smurf franchise began as a comic and has expanded into featured films, a Smurf TV series, a Smurf music album, and more.

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The Smurfs first appeared in an adventure of Johan and Peewit: “The Smurfs and the Magic Flute,” published in the Belgian comics magazine Spirou by creator Peyo in 1958.

In 1959, after instant popularity, the first Smurfs adventure, “Les Schtroumpfs Noirs,” was published.

The obverse of the coins displays the Niue coat of arms and year of issue, a large legend THE SMURFS and a small Smurf representative. The face value, metal fineness, licensing information, creator signature, and Smurf website join several Smurf mushroom-shaped houses to form a border.

The reverses feature the officially licensed image of a Smurf peeking out from behind a wall, and the official 65th anniversary logo and the creator, Peyo’s, copyright signature.

Specifications, pricing

The plain version measures 40.54 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 15,000 pieces.

The colorful version features a blue Smurf in white hat, peeking from behind a green wall. The coin measures 40.54 millimeters in diameter and is limited to a mintage of 1,958 pieces.

Individual silver coins arrive in protective plastic packaging.

The plain version is available as low as $4.99 per coin over the “spot” or precious metal value. Pricing is subject to precious metal market fluctuations, and pricing for all three versions depends further on order quantity and payment method.

The colorful version is priced as low as $36.20 per coin.

Each gold coin has Smurf-themed packaging with a certificate of authenticity.

The gold coin measures 40.54 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 65 pieces. It retails for as low as $2,100 per coin.

To order, visit the distributor website, www.apmex.com.

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