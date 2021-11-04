Niue silver coin celebrates grading service

A 2021 1-ounce silver $2 coin from Niue marks the 35th anniversary of American-based Professional Coin Grading Service.

Usually coins go to grading services to be authenticated and encapsulated, but a new coin from Niue instead honors a grading service.

The Brilliant Uncirculated 1-ounce .999 fine silver $2 coin marks the 35th anniversary of the founding of Professional Coin Grading Service.

The coin features designs by American artists who’ve designed coins and medals issued by the United States Mint.

The obverse shows Lady Liberty, as depicted by Justin Kunz, bearing the PCGS shield logo and sword representing strength, integrity, and security. A rising sun and its rays “shine” in the background.

The dual year dates of 1986 and 2021 (representing the years of the firm’s founding and anniversary this year) appear on either side of the scene.

The inscriptions VALUE LIQUIDITY SECURITY appear below.

Ronald D. Sanders designed the reverse, which shows an eagle soaring over a forested landscape, interrupted by the Niue coat-of-arms.

The same design, minus the denomination and coat-of-arms, and with the PCGS logo added to the reverse, has been used for copper medals or “rounds.”

APMEX exclusive

APMEX Divisional Merchandise Manager Michael Steinhardt said that these coins and rounds are APMEX exclusives.

“We are very proud to partner with PCGS, the leading grading agency, on this special program to commemorate their 35th anniversary,” he said. “This program has been met with incredible demand, which speaks volumes to the brand and to the exclusive nature of this program.”

The BU coin has a mintage limit of 3,500 pieces. A Proof version has a mintage limit of 350 pieces and will be exclusively graded PCGS Proof 70 Deep Cameo; coins that do not make the grade will be returned to the mint and melted, according to PCGS.

The copper rounds have a mintage limit of 35,000 pieces.

Several label varieties exist, with some distributed during PCGS’s Set Registry luncheon in August, and for people submitting coins for grading receiving another version.

