Thomas Edison featured on Icons of Inspiration coin

Thomas Edison is the seventh subject of Niue’s Icons of Inspirations coin series designed by American artist Joel Iskowitz. The 2013 1-ounce .999 fine silver $2 coin has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces.

Thomas A. Edison was among the most influential inventors in history.

He’s now the subject of the seventh release in the exclusive Icons of Inspirations coin series from APMEX issued in the name of Niue.

Edison was born with partial deafness, which became the motivation behind his behavior and career. The result was a world-record 1,093 patents that he singly or jointly owned, among many accolades and further achievements.

The APMEX coin series features artwork by designer Joel Iskowitz.

Coin designs, specifications

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The obverse of the Brilliant Uncirculated 2023 1-ounce .999 fine silver $2 coin shows Edison, with a motion picture camera emanating light rays in front of his image. A reel is displayed behind his image.

The reverse depicts a triumphant image of a muse with an arm extended toward the sun, the seal of the nation of Niue, $2 face value and the date 2023.

The coin weighs 31.1 grams, measures 39 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limited to 10,000 pieces.

Individual coins are packaged in protective capsules. Multiples of 10 arrive in heat-sealed rolls.

The coin retails for as little as $5.99 above the precious metal or “spot” value, depending on order quantity and payment method.

To order the coins, or learn more, visit the distributor website, www.apmex.com.

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