Automotive styling inspires French coin design

The styling of the French automobile Citroën DS was a game changer in 1955 and Monnaie de Paris is issuing 2025 gold and silver coins honoring the legacy. Shown is the silver €10 coin.

The automotive world witnessed a revolution in 1955 with the arrival of the Citroën DS. Presented at the Paris Motor Show, the DS was not simply a new car, but a radical change from anything seen before. With its avant-garde design and technological innovations, it redefined the automotive industry standards and public perception.

What made the Citroën DS such an innovative car was first and foremost its bold, futuristic silhouette, with its slender lines and meticulous aerodynamics, imagined by the famous Italian designer Flaminio Bertoni. It broke off with the square, angular shapes of post-war cars, embodying a fluid elegance that remains a model of inspiration today.

To celebrate its 70th anniversary, the Monnaie de Paris has designed a collection of coins in its honor. The series highlights the bold aesthetics and technical excellence of the DS, underlining its major impact on the evolution of the automobile.

“The DS is a true symbol of French design and expertise, with its unique lines and revolutionary comfort. In designing it, I wanted to capture the elegance and innovation that have marked generations and made it a legend,” said engraver Joaquin Jimenez.

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Gold and silver collector coins were launched on June 3. The lone gold offering is a €20 tenth-ounce coin with a limited mintage of 1,000 pieces. Two silver coins in the series, a €10 and €20 version, will also have limited mintages. The €20 coin features high relief while the €10 piece is similar in design to the gold issue.

Information can be found at monnaiedeparis.fr.

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