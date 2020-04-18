France celebrates the Smurfs with 13 collector coins

France applauds the Smurfs, the creation of Belgian artist Peyo, with 13 different 2020 coins.

The iconic little blue pixies known in English as the Smurfs made their first appearance in the Johan & Pirlouit album “The Smurfs and the Magic Flute,” created by Peyo (the pen name of artist Pierre Culliford) in 1958.

Since then, those blue characters, most dressed with white pants and hats, have been living many adventures in multiple albums.

The more than 100 Smurf characters have names based on terms that emphasize their characteristics.

Focus on characters

Monnaie de Paris has issued 13 different coins celebrating several different Smurf characters in their 2020 coin program.

The five plain Uncirculated .333 fine silver €10 coins depict the following characters: Doctor, Grouchy, Hefty, Poet, and Tailor.

Also offered are five colorized Uncirculated .333 fine silver €10 coins, which depict the characters Brainy, Gargamel and Azrael together, Lazy, Postman, and Smurfette.

Two colorized .900 fine silver €50 coins depict either Papa Smurf or Baby Smurf.

The capstone to the collection is a Brilliant Uncirculated .999 fine gold €200 coin that shows multiple Smurfs dancing a round, symbolic of their friendship and of the strong values they share within the village.

The common reverse for each coin is an open wreath of oak below and laurel above framing the respective denomination and encircled by the words REPUBLIQUE FRANCAISE, with the year 2020 at left, all within a border formed from three hexagons.

Specifications

The €10 coins each measure 31 millimeters in diameter, weigh 17 grams, and each design has a mintage limit of 75,000 pieces.

The €50 coins measures 41 millimeters in diameter, weigh 41 grams, and each design has a mintage limit of 20,000 pieces.

The €200 coin weighs 3 grams, measures 20 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces.

The coins are available for pre-order through the Monnaie de Paris website, but delivery dates are unknown “due to current circumstances,” a reference to the global pandemic.

To order, visit the Monnaie de Paris’ website.

