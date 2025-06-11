Privy mark to honor United States Army on silver eagles

A privy-marked Proof 2025-W American Eagle silver dollar to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States Army has a product limit of 100,000 coins. The mark features elements of the U.S. Army’s official seal.

A limited-edition, privy-marked Proof 2025-W American Eagle silver dollar prepared for release June 13 from the United States Mint celebrates the 250th anniversary of establishment of the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War, on June 14, 1775.

Years after the war, on 3 June 3, 1784, the Congress of the Confederation created the United States Army to replace the disbanded Continental Army.

The U.S. Army is the primary land service branch of the U.S. Department of Defense. It is designated as the “Army of the United States” in the U.S. Constitution. It operates under the authority, direction, and control of the United States secretary of defense.

As of May 24, the Mint had not yet established pricing for the privy-marked American Eagle. The product is limited to an issue of 100,000 coins. Each household order is restricted to three coins during the first 24 hours of sales, after which the limit will be lifted.

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The commemorative privy-mark — containing elements of the U.S. Army’s official seal — is positioned in the field behind Liberty, to the left of the Y in the inscription LIBERTY.

An anti-counterfeiting edge device interrupting the reeding appears, when viewing the coin’s obverse, as a notch at the 10 o’clock position to the left of the I in LIBERTY.

The edge-notch element was introduced on the 1-ounce gold and 1-ounce silver American Eagles of all finishes in June 2021, when the obverse devices were strengthened and completely new reverses replaced the designs from 1986.

The placement of the notch is changed annually.

On Aug. 20, the Mint plans to release another limited edition Proof 2025-W American Eagle silver dollar with a laser beam privy mark

U.S. Mint spokeswoman Sharon McPike provided some details about the Aug. 20 product:

* It is a one-of-a-kind chance to acquire an American Eagle silver dollar struck from master tooling created using the latest technology (laser engraving).

* The offered coins result from the United States Mint’s first time using this new process for the American Eagle silver dollar program.

* All subsequent programs moving forward (2026 and beyond) will incorporate this technology.

Product limit for this coin will be 100,000 coins.

A Laser privy mark is incorporated to distinguish these coins from the rest of the 2025 American Eagle silver dollar products.

The West Point Mint, which strikes Proof and Uncirculated American Eagle silver dollars bearing the facility’s W Mint mark and is the primary producer of the same coins without Mint mark for the bullion market, executes its production in a two-story, heavily-guarded facility adjacent to the U.S. Army’s campus of the United States Military Academy.

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