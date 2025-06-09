Swiss coin salutes climbers who conquered Matterhorn

The 160th anniversary of the first successful ascension of the Matterhorn is marked with a 1-ounce silver coin from Switzerland.

The distinctive shape of the Matterhorn, an almost perfect symmetrical pyramid, makes it one of the most famous mountains in the world. It is one of the world’s most challenging climbs, a struggle even for the most experienced mountaineers, and more than 500 mountaineers have died trying to scale it. It was not until 1865, when a group of seven led by Edward Whymper, an English mountaineer, explorer, illustrator, and author, reached the summit.

To mark the 160th anniversary of that historic climb, Switzerland is issuing a 1-ounce silver 5-franc coin with a mintage limited to 1,865 pieces. The mountain is sculpted in ultra-high relief of up to 3.5 millimeters, capturing the Matterhorn in breathtaking detail. The coin was created by CIT Coin Invest AG as part of the Spring Launch 2025.

The obverse features an intricate three-dimensional engraving of the Matterhorn with the seven climbers who attempted the first ascent on July 14, 1865, dressed in historical mountaineering gear. The inscription MATTERHORN is prominently displayed along with the denomination 5 CHF and CONFŒDERATIO HELVETICA in a “coin within a coin” configuration. On the reverse, an ultra-high relief engraving of the Matterhorn gives the mountain a striking three-dimensional appearance. The surrounding landscape is detailed in the background with a topographic map, including notable locations such as Zermatt.

The border inscription is Whymper’s words: “At 1:40 PM the world was at our feet and the Matterhorn was conquered. Hurrah! Not a footstep could be seen.”

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The coin sells for $159.95 plus insured shipping and handling and is available for order from Coin & Currency Institute with shipping planned for July 2025.

They can be viewed and ordered online at www.coin-currency.com.

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