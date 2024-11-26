2025 Longevity and Harmony coins recognize symbolism of birds

Niue has issued two new Cranes Longevity and Harmony coins, including a Proof silver $1 with selective gold plating on the reverse.

Revered in many cultures, cranes are a symbol of longevity and eternal youth.

They are often associated with the heavens due to migratory patterns that span continents.

Two new 2025 coins from Niue celebrate cranes and highlight their meaning and place in nature.

The Cranes Longevity & Harmony Proof .999 fine silver $1 and Proof .9999 fine gold $100 coins share a similar design, showing a pair of cranes in full flight on the reverse, their wings spanning the entirety of the planchet. There are no legends on this side to detract from the design.

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The obverse of each coin carries the Jody Clark effigy of King Charles III. The legend CHARLES III, the date of issue and denomination also appear, while legends specific to each coin indicate the weight and purity.

The silver coin features gilding (gold plating) on one of the cranes, and the rim has also been finished in pure gold.

The coins are encapsulated inside a luxurious clamshell-style presentation case, lined with black velvet and satin, and protected by a full color outer cardboard box. An individually numbered certificate of authenticity is included.

Specifications, pricing

The silver $1 weighs 31.135 grams, measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of 600 pieces.

It retails for $119.95 U.S. each, with quantity discounts available.

The Proof .9999 fine gold $100 weighs 31.135 grams and measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of 50 pieces. It retails for $3,599.95 U.S.

To order, or learn more, visit the distributor website, www.talismancoins.com.

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