Rainbow lorikeet latest subject of silver $1 from Niue

The rainbow lorikeet is the fourth subject of the Proof silver $1 Birds of Australia series showcasing designs by John and Elizabeth Gould.

Australia’s most colorful bird, the rainbow lorikeet, is the fourth subject of the popular John Gould’s Birds of Australia coin program.

The 2024 Niue Proof 1-ounce .999 fine silver $1 coin follows the release of three previous coins, honoring the black swan, Major Mitchell’s cockatoo and the Eastern rosella parrot, all of which sold out their mintages.

English ornithologist John Gould and his wife, artist Elizabeth Gould, jointly produced the seminal The Birds of Australia, a seven-volume work that is the first comprehensive illustrated account of Australian birds.

The image on the reverse of the coin is borrowed from their work and shows the range of color on the bird.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

What’s a lorikeet? Well, like a parakeet, it’s just a small parrot.

The rainbow lorikeet is native to eastern Australia, but has been introduced to Western Australia, Tasmania and New Zealand.

Rainbow lorikeets are social, active and noisy birds. They typically travel in mated pairs, but occasionally will respond to calls to fly as a flock, then disperse again into pairs.

The reverse of this coin presents Gould’s illustration of a lorikeet couple fully displaying the birds’ vibrant plumage. Utilizing digital color technology, the rainbow lorikeet’s radiant blue, green, yellow, and orange feathers are shown to full effect.

Design, other details

The obverse of the coin depicts the Jody Clark effigy of King Charles III.

The date of issue and denomination also appear, while the legend 1 OZ 999 SILVER states the weight and purity.

The coin is encapsulated inside a clamshell-style presentation case lined with black velvet and satin and protected by a full color outer cardboard box. An individually numbered certificate of authenticity is included.

The coin weighs 31.135 grams and measures 40 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 750 pieces and retails for $119.95 each, with quantity discounts available.

For more information, or to order the coin, visit the distributor website, www.talismancoins.com.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.