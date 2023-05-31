Niue releases silver, gold coins for two coronations

Niue has issued two coins for the coronation of King Charles III and the 70th anniversary of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Four 2023 coins of Niue mark the coronation of King Charles III and celebrate the 70th anniversary of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

The coins are tied together by themes of transition of power and pageantry marking this moment in history.

On May 6, King Charles III was crowned monarch of the United Kingdom, the realm’s first coronation in 70 years.

Two coins — one in silver, another in gold — feature both the late Queen Elizabeth II and the newly crowned monarch, King Charles III.

Dual anniversaries coins

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The obverse of these two coins depicts a young and beautiful Queen Elizabeth II at her 1953 coronation (when Charles was just 4 years old). Beneath the queen is the public seal (coat of arms) of the island nation of Niue. The legend ATUA NIUE TUKULAGI translates as “God, Niue Forever.”

On the reverse of the two coins, King Charles III is clothed in his royal finery, with all his royal regalia and crown jewels in place at the moment of his coronation.

Offered carrying these designs is a Proof .999 fine silver dollar and a Proof .9999 fine gold $100 edition with an emerald embedded in the cross atop the sovereign’s orb.

The silver coin weighs 31.135 grams and measures 38.60 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 1,500 pieces and retails for $129.95.

The gold coin weighs 31.135 grams and measures 38.60 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 150 pieces and retails for $3,299.95.

St. Edward’s Crown coins

St. Edward’s Crown is the centerpiece of the crown jewels of the United Kingdom. It’s also the centerpiece of the reverse design for the two additional 2023 coins from Niue for the coronation.

Versions of the crown have traditionally been used to crown English and British monarchs at their coronations since the 13th century, and Charles III wore the crown in his ceremony.

Behind the crown on the coin design are two crossed royal scepters. The scepter with the cross was made in 1661, and is so called because it is surmounted by a cross.

The sovereign’s scepter with dove (also known as the rod of equity and mercy) represents the sovereign’s spiritual role, with the dove representing the Holy Spirit.

The obverse of the coins depicts the public seal (coat of arms) of Niue.

The surrounding decorative border on both sides incorporates heraldic emblems from across the United Kingdom: the Tudor rose, the lions rampant of England and Scotland, and the harp of Ireland.

The two coins highlight St. Edward’s Crown’s role in the coronation.

The Proof .999 fine silver dollar features gold plating on the crown and the rim of the reverse. The silver coin weighs 31.135 grams and measures 38.60 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 1,000 pieces and retails for $149.95.

The Proof .9999 fine gold $100 coin includes an actual diamond embedded in the design, where one appears in real life on St. Edward’s Crown. The gold coin weighs 31.135 grams and measures 38.60 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 150 pieces and retails for $2,999.95.

The coins are available from U.S.-based distributor Talisman Coins.

To order the coins, or learn more, visit the firm’s website, www.talismancoins.com.

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