Bigfoot discovered on new Niue $1 silver coin

Niue celebrates the legend of Bigfoot on a 2024 Proof silver $1 with color.

Bigfoot the creature may be elusive, but a new coin from Niue celebrating the bipedal beast is a little easier to locate.

The 2024 Proof .999 fine silver $1 from Niue showing the Sasquatch features color, and is now available for pre-order to collectors around the world.

The legend

The “world’s undefeated hide & seek champion,” as distributor Talisman Coins describes him, appears on the reverse of this new coin, after haunting the imaginations of Americans for decades.

Bigfoot, or Sasquatch, is a large, hairy, human-like creature believed to inhabit forests in North America, particularly the Pacific Northwest.

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In the wilds of British Columbia and the Yukon, he is known as Sasquatch. In central Asia, he’s called the Yeti or Abominable Snow Man. But across most of North America, he is called simply “Bigfoot”. Little is known of his natural history, except that he’s exceedingly strong, exceedingly hairy, and always accompanied by a tremendously funky stench.

He (it?) became an enduring icon in popular culture after a Northern California lumberman’s plaster casts of huge footprints were publicized in 1958.

Coin design

The reverse of the new coin shows Bigfoot stalking through the trees on a moonlit night, his powerful presence in the detailed visage of his gruff face, brow ridge and a shaggy coat.

The obverse carries the Jody Clark effigy of King Charles III, in profile facing left. The legend CHARLES III, the date of issue and denomination also appear, while the legend 1 OZ 999 SILVER guarantees the weight and purity.

The coin is presented inside a clamshell-style case, lined with black velvet and satin, and protected by a full color outer cardboard box. An individually-numbered certificate of authenticity is included.

The coin weighs 31.135 grams, measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of 750 pieces.

The coin is priced at $109.95 for single pieces, with quantity discounts from the distributor. To order, or learn more, visit the firm’s website, www.talismancoins.com.

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