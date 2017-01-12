Collectors are getting their first look at an actual 2017 American Liberty gold $100 coin today at the 1 p.m. ceremony in the Treasury Department’s opulent Cash Room, and for the first time, Liberty is portrayed as a young African American woman.

Here is your first look at an actual 2017 American Liberty gold $100 coin. Images of the coin were released today in conjunction with what was to be a 1 p.m. Eastern Time ceremony in the Treasury Department’s opulent Cash Room. The start of the event was delayed, however.

For the first time, Liberty is portrayed as a young African American woman.

United States Mint and Treasury Department officials are revealing the designs officially in the ceremony, televised live here.

The obverse design has been widely known already even though Mint officials had not publicly released it previously. Coin World showed readers a Mint brochure that it had obtained that was distributed during the closed administration portion of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee Sept. 16 meeting. CCAC members were also shown a test strike of the coin during the meeting.

The obverse design fulfills the shared goal of both the CCAC and the Commission of Fine Arts — the two federal panels that advise Treasury and Mint officials on coinage and medal designs — of having the nation’s coinage reflect the diversity of our population. For the most part, traditional Liberty portraits (with the exception of the figure of a young Native American mother on the Sacagawea dollar, officially a Liberty portrait) have their origins in classical designs connected to ancient Europe.

The reverse was confirmed for the first time at the ceremony and as expected, shows an American eagle in flight.

Coin World is currently working on much more detailed coverage of the ceremony and the coin itself, including the finishes used on it.