All the possible American Liberty 2017 makeovers

This design was among numerous proposed obverses the CCAC reviewed March 15 for the 2017 American Liberty High Relief gold coin.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee got together Tuesday to review and recommend designs for several different U.S. Mint products, including the 2017 American Liberty High Relief gold coin and silver medal.

The American Liberty program will be in its third year in 2017, after the release of the 2015-W American Liberty High Relief $100 gold coin in August 2015, and the two different 2016 American Liberty silver medals planned for release this year.

The CCAC also reviewed designs for the 2017 Boys Town Centennial Commemorative Coin Program, and the 2017 Proof American Eagle platinum coin.

Included in the tweets below are all the proposed obverse and reverse design the CCAC considered Tuesday.

Keep reading our March 15 CCAC meeting coverage: