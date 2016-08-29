The fifth revised edition of A Guide Book of Morgan Dollar includes research on the recent discovery of previously unknown 1964 Morgan dollar tooling.

Editor's Note: The following press release was issued by Whitman Publishing LLC to announc the release date of their latest edition of A Guide Book of Morgan Silver Dollars, which contains information on the previously unknown 1964 Morgan dollar. Coin World has since learned more about the 1964 Morgan dollar. Get the latest info here.

Whitman Publishing announces the release of the new fifth edition of A Guide Book of Morgan Silver Dollars, by Q. David Bowers. The 304-page book will be available from booksellers and hobby shops nationwide on September 27, 2016, for $19.95. Before then it is available for preorder (including online).

The pricing, text, and certified population data in the fifth edition have been edited and updated. New research covers counterfeit error coins and other topics, including a numismatic bombshell: recent discoveries and photographs revealing the previously unknown 1964 Morgan silver dollar.

Connect with Coin World:

“The world of collecting Morgan dollars is full of the kind of historical intrigue that makes up any legend,” said professional numismatist Adam Crum in his foreword, “with roots reaching deep into the mines of the Comstock Lode and into the minds of numismatic scholars and collectors alike.”

The fifth edition includes a history of the silver dollar dating back to the 1790s, and chapters on the Morgan dollar’s design, its minting process, the five mints that struck the coin from 1878 to 1921, and Treasury hoards and other accumulations. Collectors benefit from advice on ways to collect Morgan dollars; grading and the marketplace; and how to specialize in die varieties. The book’s year-by-year catalog is an analysis by date and mintmark of more than 100 coins in the series, priced in up to eleven circulated grades and three levels of Proof. Appendices offer further study of Morgan dollar patterns and error and misstruck coins.

The Bowers Series is a popular Whitman Publishing library of numismatic books, each covering a different segment of the hobby. So far 23 volumes have been published, written by Bowers and other authors including David W. Lange, Rick Snow, Katherine Jaeger, Frank J. Colletti, Roger W. Burdette, and Rick Tomaska. Together they comprise more than 6,000 pages of information.

Because Whitman Publishing is the Official Supplier of the American Numismatic Association, ANA members receive 10% off the book when purchasing directly from the publisher. It can also be borrowed for free as a benefit of ANA membership, through the Dwight N. Manley Numismatic Library.

Book info:

A Guide Book of Morgan Silver Dollars, fifth edition

By Q. David Bowers; foreword by Adam Crum

ISBN 0794844111 — 6 x 9 inches, softcover, 304 pages, full color — Retail $19.95 U.S.