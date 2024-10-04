Week's Most Read: Toned dollars reign again

An electric toned 1881-S Morgan dollar graded MS-66+ by PCGS has been called “an extreme display of Mother Nature’s best work” and sold for $21,600. This 1880-S dollar graded MS-68 by PCGS is placed reverse-up in the holder and sold for $4,800.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Hidden Figures get their long-awaited gold medals: Four women who played an important role in the early days of the nation's space program were finally recognized with congressional gold medals.

4. Video game maker in partnership with U.S. Mint: A video game manufacturer will be working with the United States Mint in the creation of special coins awarded to players who achieve high levels of play.

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3. Panels review comic coins and medal designs: The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee and Commission of Fine Arts each had an opportunity to review designs for the first year of the Mint's output related to DC Comics.

2. Israel considers eliminating highest denomination notes: In an attempt to combat tax evasion and money laundering, Israeli government officials are considering a plan to eliminate the 200-shekel note.

1. Puccini Complete Collection of Toned Morgan Dollars vivid: Collector Dennis Dunn offered up his exquisitely toned examples of Morgan dollars in a Heritage sale.

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