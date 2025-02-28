Gathering planned for historians in September in Rio

Participants in the International Convention of Historians and Numismatists get the chance to experience numismatic and cultural experiences in the host countries.

The hosts and planning committees of the fifth International Convention of Historians and Numismatists — RIO2025 — have opened registration for this year’s congress. It will take place Sept. 2 to 6, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Launched in 2016 in Potosi, Bolivia, the conventions were planned to take place every two years. Potosi 2016 was followed by Arequipa 2018, Cartagena MMXXI (when the pandemic altered the event’s timing), and Santo Domingo MMXXIII.

The fifth ICHN is hosted by the Brazilian Numismatic Society (SNB) and is organized by a committee helmed by the society’s president, Bruno Pellizzari, and convention co-founder Daniel Oropeza Alba.

A century-old non-profit institution founded in 1924, the SNB is dedicated to the promotion and development of numismatics and has a history of collaboration with cultural and academic institutions, organizing events of great relevance both in Brazil and internationally.

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RIO2025 is set to bring together premier historians, numismatists, academics, minting companies, and auction companies from more than 30 countries. The agenda is diverse, with lectures by national and international specialists, exhibitions, book launches and visits to museums and historical sites, as well as formal and informal social events. In addition, there will be thematic round tables, institutional presentations, specialized workshops and spaces for academic exchange between researchers, collectors and professionals in the sector.

For information, visit the RIO2025 website at https://www.rio2025.com.br.

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