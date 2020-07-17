Week's Most Read: U.S. Mint's inventory reduction sale

Readers found high interest in the U.S. Mint's decision to offer past products to bulk dealers

5. Circulating coin shortage pushes cent project into 2021: A census of circulating U.S. cents is extended into next year, accommodating coin allocations implemented in response to the COVID-19 economy.

4. Mint, Fed team battle coin shortage brought on by COVID-19 pandemic: Production stoppages and a change in retail buying habits during the COVID-19 pandemic lead officials to assess coin supply.

3. 2020-W Salt River Bay quarter release delayed: Due to the work stoppage brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Mint has announced a delay in availability for the 2020-W Salt River Bay quarters.

2. U.S. Mint's first coins with color on sale Aug. 28: Colorized coins from the 2020 National Basketball Hall of Fame issues will be on sale in late August, the first such created by the U.S. Mint. .

1. U.S. Mint sells older gold, silver coinage to select dealers in sealed bid auction: The U.S. Mint offered previously unsold products from its 2016 to 2018 inventory to dealers through a sealed-bid auction for inventory reduction.

