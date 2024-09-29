Video game maker in partnership with U.S. Mint

A closeup of the special star privy mark on the limited-edition United States Mint silver American Eagle coins players of the new Eighth Era mobile video game have a chance to win.

Nice Gang, a new mobile gaming studio, follows DC Comics as the second company to collaborate with the United States Mint to promote special, limited-edition coins. The innovative collaboration between Nice Gang and the U.S. Mint is designed to reach a new generation of collectors.

Eighth Era, the first mobile video game title from Nice Gang, will provide players early access to unique silver bullion coins with a first-of-its-kind privy mark. According to the company, this step is revolutionizing the gaming industry as the first and only game studio to reward players with physical collectibles.

Founded by a team of entertainment, gaming, and collectibles veterans, including Mark Salzberg, founder of Certified Collectibles Group and Numismatic Guaranty Corporation, Nice Gang has a deep dedication to numismatics and has developed a game that will have appeal to younger collectors.

“The extraordinary game’s major characters, levels of play, and rewards are all inspired by historical coins, such as an ancient Greek Athenian Owl tetradrachm, the 1839 British £5 Una and the Lion gold coin, an Indian Head/Buffalo nickel, and an early 20th century Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle,” explained Salzberg.

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In Mint Director Ventris Gibson’s view, “The partnership with Nice Gang furthers the Mint’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of collectors. Like our collaboration with DC Comics, this initiative allows us to connect authentically with a new and younger demographic. This is a truly transformative opportunity for the Mint,” she said.

Eighth Era is a free-to-play mobile game in which players have chances to win physical coins in a variety of metals and finishes, featuring over 90 unique characters. And now, with the landmark U.S. Mint collaboration, players will additionally gain unprecedented early access to limited-edition American Eagle silver dollar coins with a special star privy mark. Plans are already in place for a second offering of American Eagle silver dollars featuring an eagle-in-flight privy mark for Eighth Era players.

“This is a total paradigm shift in the gaming industry,” said Nice Gang Chairman Salzberg. “And with the collectibles market size hitting $426B[illion] and mobile games grossing $108B[illion] in 2023, this is a tremendous opportunity to activate a new generation of collectors. It doesn’t hurt that gamers are also huge collectors.”

Eighth Era is expected to release on mobile app stores worldwide in October 2024. To learn more about the game and sign up for notifications for the unique United States Mint offerings, visit www.NiceGang.com.

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