1969-S Doubled Die Obverse Lincoln cent is from a collection of thousands of Lincoln cents amassed by a collector over a 50-year period.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Zimbabwe brings different meaning to 'money laundering': Worn and torn $1 Federal reserve notes are finding new life in Zimbabwe as currency traders are refurbishing them for a return to circulation.

4. Secondary market prices soar for sold-out American Eagles: Collectors who weren't able to purchase End of WWII 75th Anniversary American Eagles will have to pay multiples of original prices on the secondary market.

3. Mayflower 'sellout' nearly complete for joint US, UK program: The first day sales of products created to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the voyage of the Mayflower were very strong.

2. Final 5-ounce coin for 2020 set for release on Dec. 7: The Uncirculated 2020-P Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve 5-ounce quarter dollar will be going on sale in early December.

1. 1969-S DDO cent surfaces in hoard sold by a collector: A California coin dealer discovered a valuable 1969-S Doubled Die cent in a recent purchase and returned the coin to its previous owner for resale.

