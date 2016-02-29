U.S. Mint offering Proof 2016 American Eagle gold
- Published: Feb 29, 2016, 8 AM
The U.S. Mint is ready to open sales at noon Eastern Time March 17 for Proof 2016-W American Eagle gold coins.
Still to be released is pricing information as well as maximum mintage limits for each of the five numismatic products offering the .9167 fine gold coins. For 2015, maximum mintages were determined by product orders; no pre-determined limits were set.
Get our free report: How to Invest in Rare Coins
Pricing for the coins is expected to be announced closer to the issue date. Because of the precious metal content, pricing is subject to change with the spot price of gold, depending on whether the spot price rise or falls, as determined on the Mint's pricing grid.
Products to be offered are:
- Single 1-ounce gold Proof, $50 face value.
- Single half-ounce gold Proof, $25 face value.
- Single quarter-ounce gold-Proof, $10 face value.
- Single tenth-ounce gold Proof, $5 face value.
- Four-coin gold Proof set, contains one of each of the four denominations, weights, of gold Proof coins.
For pricing updates, visit the Mint's website.
Connect with Coin World:
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction