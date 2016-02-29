US Coins

U.S. Mint offering Proof 2016 American Eagle gold

The U.S. Mint is ready to open sales at noon Eastern Time March 17 for Proof 2016-W American Eagle gold coins.

Still to be released is pricing information as well as maximum mintage limits for each of the five numismatic products offering the .9167 fine gold coins. For 2015, maximum mintages were determined by product orders; no pre-determined limits were set.

Pricing for the coins is expected to be announced closer to the issue date. Because of the precious metal content, pricing is subject to change with the spot price of gold, depending on whether the spot price rise or falls, as determined on the Mint's pricing grid.

Products to be offered are:

For pricing updates, visit the Mint's website.

