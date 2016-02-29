U.S. Mint offering Proof 2016 American Eagle gold

The face value on the 2016-W American Eagle tenth-ounce gold Proof coin is $5. The coin is struck at the West Point Mint and bears the W Mint mark within the sun's rays below the date.

The Proof 2016-W American Eagle quarter-ounce gold coin exhibits a face value on its reverse of $10.

The Proof 2016-W American Eagle half-ounce gold coin has a face value of $25.

The face value on the Proof 2016-W American Eagle 1-ounce gold coin struck at the West Point Mint is $50.

Proof 2016-W American Eagle gold coins are scheduled to go on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon on March 17.

Still to be released is pricing information as well as maximum mintage limits for each of the five numismatic products offering the .9167 fine gold coins. For 2015, maximum mintages were determined by product orders; no pre-determined limits were set.

Pricing for the coins is expected to be announced closer to the issue date. Because of the precious metal content, pricing is subject to change with the spot price of gold, depending on whether the spot price rise or falls, as determined on the Mint's pricing grid.

Products to be offered are:

For pricing updates, visit the Mint's website.

