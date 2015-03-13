2015 Gold Proof American Eagles available from United States Mint

The four-coin gold Proof American Eagle set contains the 1-ounce, half-ounce, quarter-ounce and tenth-ounce coins.

Proof 2015-W American Eagle gold coins are being struck to demand, with no product limits set.

Sales by the United States Mint for the Proof 2015-W American Eagle gold coins opened at noon Eastern Daylight Time March 12 with no product limits or restrictions.

Mint officials said all five product options would be struck to order, with the mintages determined by the number of total numbre of coins ordered.

The 1-ounce, $50 face value gold coin is being offered with an initial price of $1,510; the half-ounce, $25 face value coin has a starting price of $770; the quarter-ounce, $10 face value coin, with a starting price of $397.50; and the tenth-ounce, $5 face value gold Proof has an operning price of $170. The four-coin gold Proof set starts with an opening price of $2,797.50.

The prices are subject to change based on the U.S. Mint's pricing grid for coins containing precious metals.



