U.S. Mint reveals plans for new bronze and silver medals
- Published: Dec 9, 2022, 8 AM
Three different versions of a medal recognizing the newest branch of the United States military — the Space Force — will be rolled out beginning sometime in calendar year 2023.
Before the end of 2022, the U.S. Mint plans to issue a bronze version of the .999 fine silver medal released for the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Anniversary in 2020.
The bronze version was originally scheduled for a calendar year 2021 release.
According to U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White, the coinage bureau is expected to execute a 2.5-ounce .999 fine silver medal Space Force medal, 2 inches or 50.8 millimeters in diameter, and exhibiting a Matte Finish, to issued first with a limited mintage.
Although U.S. Mint officials have not yet disclosed an exact release date nor an authorized mintage for the Space Force medal, the 2.5-inch silver medals issued recognizing the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps were all issued with production restricted to 10,000 each, priced at $160 per medal.
The Space Force medal will also be issued in a 1-ounce silver version with Matte Finish, measuring 1.598 inches or 40.6 millimeters in diameter with a plain edge. The previous 1-ounce silver military branch medals were issued at $65 each.
The United States Mint also expects to issue a Matte Finish Space Force bronze medal measuring 40.6 millimeters in diameter.
Women’s Suffrage
The 1.5-inch bronze Women’s Suffrage medal will carry a retail price of $20 and be executed with a Matte Finish and plain edge.
Mint officials have not yet disclosed which of the two bronze compositions for the bronze medal will be employed.
One alloy is 95% copper and 5% zinc exhibiting a more reddish hue, while the other alloy is darker, with a composition of 90% copper and 10% zinc.
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