U.S. Space Force silver medal likely a 2023 release in series

Potential designs for the Space Force silver medal could include elements of the branch’s seal, foreground, and that of the Air Force, background.

The U.S. Mint is moving ahead with its plans to produce at the Philadelphia Mint a 2.5-ounce silver medal honoring the newest branch of the U.S. military — the Space Force.

Designs to be executed by the U.S. Mints engraving staff and its complement of outside Artistic Infusion Program artists must first be considered and recommended by both the Commission of Fine Arts and Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, before receiving Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s final approval.

Approved designs whether rendered by U.S. Mint medallic artists or the AIP artists will be sculpted by the Mint’s medallic artists.

Yellen approved in August the U.S. Mint’s inclusion of silver medals honoring the newest branch of the U.S. military, the Space Force.

“We recently received approval from the Secretary to issue a silver medal for the U.S. Space Force as part of our Armed Services Silver Medals,” a U.S. Mint spokesman told Coin World via email Sept. 15. “This medal will be added to the end of the program and is currently expected to be issued sometime in 2023. There isn’t any information on designs available at this point in time.”

New branch

The United States Space Force was established within the Department of the U.S. Air Force on Dec. 20, 2019, with enactment of the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.

Under the program, .999 fine silver medals in both 2.5-ounce and 1-ounce sizes are being produced, along with bronze issues.

The 2.5-ounce silver medals recognizing the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Coast Guard were both released at $160 each, respectively on July 13 and Aug. 17. The Air Force medal sales were postponed twice.

Sales of the U.S. Air Force 2.5-ounce medal, as of the Sept. 12 sales report, have reached 9,950 out of 10,000, with 9,496 of the Coast Guard medals sold of 10,000 maximum authorized.

The 1-ounce versions of the Air Force and Coast Guard medals are still listed in the Mint’s 2021 online product catalog but without further size specification, pricing or mintage information.

The Mint also plans to offer both sizes of silver medals, plus bronze issues, for the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps.

The 2.5-ounce silver medals exhibit a Matte Finish and measure 2 inches, or 50.8 millimeters in diameter.

The 1.5 inch, or 38.1-millimeter, bronze medals are part of the Mint’s ongoing medals program, with no production limits.

