Women’s Suffrage medal available only in limited set
- Published: Jul 17, 2020, 9 AM
The only way to obtain the Proof 2020 Women’s Suffrage Centennial silver medal from the U.S. Mint is to buy the limited-edition Proof Silver Dollar and Medal set when it goes on sale Aug. 18. The set will be priced at $120.
In addition to the medal, the set includes the Proof 2020-P Women’s Suffrage Centennial silver dollar, which is also offered individually for $69 from the U.S. Mint; the Uncirculated 2020-P silver dollar is offered at $64. After the 30-day introductory sales period, the prices of the single Proof and Uncirculated silver dollars each rise by $5 per coin.
Production of the Proof Silver Dollar and Medal set is limited to 10,000 sets, with a household-order limit of one set.
