Women’s Suffrage medal available only in limited set

The Proof 2020 Women’s Suffrage Centennial silver medal is available only in the Proof Silver Dollar and Medal set, limited to an edition of 10,000 sets

The only way to obtain the Proof 2020 Women’s Suffrage Centennial silver medal from the U.S. Mint is to buy the limited-edition Proof Silver Dollar and Medal set when it goes on sale Aug. 18. The set will be priced at $120.

In addition to the medal, the set includes the Proof 2020-P Women’s Suffrage Centennial silver dollar, which is also offered individually for $69 from the U.S. Mint; the Uncirculated 2020-P silver dollar is offered at $64. After the 30-day introductory sales period, the prices of the single Proof and Uncirculated silver dollars each rise by $5 per coin.

Production of the Proof Silver Dollar and Medal set is limited to 10,000 sets, with a household-order limit of one set.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter