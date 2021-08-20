U.S. Space Force to get silver medal in Mint military series

The Mint has Treasury approval to strike U.S. Space Force medals. Its seal is shown.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has given the U.S. Mint the green light to produce silver medals honoring the newest branch of the U.S. military, the Space Force.

Yellen’s approval was confirmed to Coin World Aug. 13 by T.V. Johnson, chief of the U.S. Mint’s office of corporate communications.

The United States Space Force was established within the Department of the U.S. Air Force on Dec. 20, 2019, with enactment of the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.

Under the program, both 2.5-ounce and 1-ounce silver medals are to be produced along with bronze issues.

Silver medals in the series, before the extension, were to honor the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Coast Guard (both now available) and the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Army.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter