US Coins

U.S. Space Force to get silver medal in Mint military series

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Aug 20, 2021, 11 AM
The Mint has Treasury approval to strike U.S. Space Force medals. Its seal is shown.

Images courtesy of the Department of Defense.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has given the U.S. Mint the green light to produce silver medals honoring the newest branch of the U.S. military, the Space Force.

Yellen’s approval was confirmed to Coin World Aug. 13 by T.V. Johnson, chief of the U.S. Mint’s office of corporate communications.

The United States Space Force was established within the Department of the U.S. Air Force on Dec. 20, 2019, with enactment of the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.

Under the program, both 2.5-ounce and 1-ounce silver medals are to be produced along with bronze issues.

Silver medals in the series, before the extension, were to honor the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Coast Guard (both now available) and the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Army.

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Sep 27, 2020, 11 AM

CCAC recommends silver medal designs to honor Army

US Coins

Jul 1, 2021, 4 PM

Flight resumed: Air Force medal sales to begin July 13

US Coins

Jul 9, 2021, 9 AM

Coast Guard silver medal sales start Aug. 16

Community Comments

Headlines