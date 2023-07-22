Two bills seeking Marine Corps coins pass House, Senate

Image courtesy of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Separate bills seeking coins honoring the U.S. Marine Corps in 2025 are wending their way through both chambers of Congress.

Separate legislation before the House of Representatives and Senate seeking a three-coin commemorative coin program to recognize in 2025 the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps has passed, each in its respective chamber, and each awaits consideration before the other body.

The House version of the bill was passed July 12 and moves to the Senate for consideration. H.R.1096 was originally introduced Feb. 17, 2023, by Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass.

Similar legislation in the Senate, S. 305, introduced Feb. 7, 2023, by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Ct., was passed June 13 and moved to the House for consideration.

Both bills seek the production in Proof and Uncirculated versions of up to 50,000 gold $5 coins, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

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