Mint customers buy approximately 99% of U.S. Navy silver medal

The 2.5-ounce silver U.S. Navy medal proved popular with collectors, with nearly 99% of the mintage limit selling on the first day of sales.

United States Mint first-day sales March 11 for the 2.5-ounce .999 fine silver U.S. Navy medal reached 9,891 of the maximum 10,000 medals offered, each priced at $160.

Air Force and Coast Guard 2.5-ounce silver medals were issued in 2021. Marine Corps 2.5-ounce medals are to be issued later in 2022. The 2.5-ounce silver medals for the Army and Space Force are scheduled for issue in 2023.

One-ounce silver versions of the medals for all six military branches will also be produced.

The United States Space Force was established within the Department of the U.S. Air Force on Dec. 20, 2019, with enactment of the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.

