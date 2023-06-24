Senate authorizes U.S. Marines coins for 2025 issue

Images courtesy of the National Museum of the Marine Corps.

Legislation to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps with commemorative coins in 2025 passed in the Senate.

Proposed legislation seeking a three-coin commemorative coin program for 2025 to recognize the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps has passed in the U.S. Senate.

S. 305, introduced in the Senate Feb. 7, 2023, by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., passed June 13 in the Senate before moving to the House for consideration.

A separate House bill, H.R. 1096, was introduced Feb. 17, 2023, by Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass.

S. 305 would have the U.S. Mint produce and offer for sale in Proof and Uncirculated versions, combined, up to 50,000 .900 fine gold $5 coins, 400,000 .999 fine silver dollar coins and up to 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

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The purchase price of each gold coin would include a $35 surcharge, with a $10 surcharge included in the purchase price of each silver dollar and a $5 surcharge for each copper-nickel clad half dollar.

Net surcharges, after the U.S. Mint recouped all production and related costs, would be paid to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation (https://www.marineheritage.org/), and “only be used for the purposes of supporting the missions of the Marine Corps Heritage Center” (National Museum of the Marine Corps, https://www.usmcmuseum.com/), in Triangle, Virginia.

The U.S. Marine Corps was founded Nov. 10, 1775, when the Second Continental Congress meeting in Philadelphia passed a resolution stating that “two Battalions of Marines be raised” for service as landing forces with the nation’s naval fleet.

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