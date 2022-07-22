Customers buy over 84% of Marines medal on first day

In total, 8,446 of the maximum 10,000 U.S. Marine Corps 2.5-ounce silver medals were sold the first day of their availability, July 15.

First-day sales July 15 by the United States Mint of the limited-edition U.S. Marine Corps 2.5-ounce .999 fine silver medal surpassed three quarters of the total mintage authorized.

Limited to a release of 10,000 medals priced at $160 per medal with no household-order limits, first-day sales reached 8,443, according to U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White.

The Mint’s July 17 sales report indicates cumulative sales of 9,398 of the medals.

The Matte Finish medals measure 2 inches, or 50.8 millimeters, in diameter and have a plain edge.

The medal’s obverse was designed by Artistic Infusion Program artist Emily S. Damstra and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

Damstra’s design depicts three Marines with M4 rifles moving ashore just after an amphibious landing. In the foreground, one of the Marines lies hidden in the grass, providing cover for the other two about to crest the hill, while a U.S. warship is seen in the distance.

The reverse by AIP artist Laurie J. Musser and sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna, depicts the familiar Marine Corps eagle, globe, and anchor emblem encircled by a rope border.

The initials of both the artists who created the designs and the medallic artists who rendered the sculpts appear on the respective sides of the medals.

The medals are being struck without Mint mark at the Philadelphia Mint. A 1 troy ounce version of the medal is to be issued at a future date.

