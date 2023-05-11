Subscriptions open for 1-ounce medal honoring Marines

The U.S. Marine Corps 1-ounce silver medal can be ordered and will be released sometime this fall by the U.S. Mint.

Subscription orders are being accepted by the U.S. Mint for the Matte Finish U.S. Marine Corps 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal. The ordering option is available months ahead of this fall’s opening of sales on a date yet to be determine.

The 1-ounce version of the Marine Corps medal is offered at $75 each. The 40.6-millimeter-diameter medal is the second silver medal to bear the same designs.

A Matte Finish 2.5-ounce silver version was offered in 2022 with a maximum release of 10,000 medals at $175 each.

The larger medal, at 50.8 millimeters, is no longer available. The Mint’s April 30, 2023, sales report indicates total sales for the 2.5-ounce medal at 9,576 pieces.

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The larger medal was struck without Mint mark at the Philadelphia Mint. The 1-ounce medal is being produced without Mint mark at the San Francisco Mint.

The obverse and reverse designs for the 1-ounce medal are the same as those that appear on the 2.5-ounce versions.

The obverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Emily S. Damstra and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The reverse was designed by AIP designer Laurie J. Musser and sculpted by U.S. Mint chief engraver Joseph F. Menna.

The obverse design illustrates three U.S. Marines with M4 rifles moving ashore just after an amphibious landing.

In the foreground, one Marine hides in the grass, providing cover for the other two about to crest the hill, while a U.S. warship is seen in the distance.

Inscriptions are U.S. MARINE CORPS and EVERY MARINE A RIFLEMAN.

The reverse design depicts the familiar Marine Corps Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblem encircled by a rope border. The military branch’s core values, HONOR, COURAGE, and COMMITMENT, and the Marine Corps motto SEMPER FIDELIS (“Always Faithful”) are inscribed around the outer border.

The final two silver medals in 2.5-ounce and 1-ounce versions are to be issued in 2024 to recognize the U.S. Space Force. The Space Force was established in 2018 as a branch of the U.S. Air Force.

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